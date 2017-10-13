Girl, nine, decides to cut hair to help charity

A nine-year-old girl from Bilton is raising money and is set to donate her hair to the Little Princess Trust - a charity which uses donated hair to make wigs for seriously ill children.

Chloe’s mother, Andrea Wilkins, said Chloe was determined to do something to help children with serious illnesses after a very young boy at her school died.

Chloe Wilkins, who attends St Matthew’s Bloxam CofE Primary School, will have her hair cut short at Essensuals Hairdressing at 2.45pm on October 23.

Mrs Wilkins said: “Chloe is a very kind girl, she loves to help others and give what she can. She has quite long hair and will be having six or seven inches cut off - so this is quite a big deal for her.

“But she’s very excited to be able to help.”

At the time of printing, Chloe’s appeal has raised £215 for the Little Princess Trust.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrea-wilkins

To learn more about the work of the Little Princess Trust, visit: www.littleprincesses.org.uk