Girl who died at Drayton Manor was former Rugby schoolgirl

The tragic girl who died after falling off a ride at Drayton Manor theme park yesterday (Tuesday, May 9) used to go to school in Rugby.

Evha Jannath fell out of a boat on the Splash Canyon attraction during a school trip to the Staffordshire theme park and died shortly after.

Floral tributes have started to arrive this evening at Drayton Manor. Photo: SWNS

The 11-year-old girl from Leicester reportedly moved away from Rugby recently and used to go to Long Lawford Primary School.

A Warwickshire County Council spokesman said: “We are incredibly sorry to hear the sad news about Evha Jannath.

“Evha spent time at Long Lawford Primary School as a pupil and will be remembered by the school as a lovely young girl.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with Evha’s family at this sad time.”

A Rugby mum says she warned Drayton Manor bosses four years ago about the Splash Canyon ride after her son fell in the water.

Evha’s family said their ‘world was torn apart’ following her death, in a statement.

Rugby mum raised concerns about Drayton Manor death ride in 2013