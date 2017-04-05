Girls are back in town for Rugby’s Race for Life

Race for Life is back in Rugby at a new location.

Now women in Rugby are encouraged to get their running shoes on for this year’s event, in aid of Cancer Research UK.

The charity is urging women of all ages, shapes and sizes to walk, run or jog 5k and 10k at Draycote Water, on Saturday, June 17.

Cancer Research UK’s Warwickshire event manager Katie Martin visited Rugby town centre recently to drum up support for the event.

She said: “We had a great day in Rugby promoting this year’s Race for Life at the gorgeous Draycote Water.

“Our local Cancer Research UK shop has been a great support and we would like to thank the volunteers.”

Karen said signing up to take part in Race for Life is a great way for women to set themselves a new and exciting challenge.

“Thanks to Warwickshire’s enthusiasm last year, we are bringing Race for Life to Draycote Water and we are urging women to secure their place as soon as possible,” she said.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring Race for Life back to Rugby as it’s a fantastic addition to our Race for Life family of events.

“By taking part in Race for Life, women can make a real difference in the fight against cancer.

“We urge ladies to sign up right now and show their support.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is a series of women-only events raising money for research into all 200 types of cancer.

The 5k (or just over three miles) event is an achievable distance for all ages and abilities. Event-goers can choose to run, jog or walk their way around the course.

To enter Race for Life visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.

Are you taking part in Rugby’s Race for Life? Email lucie.green@rugbyadvertiser.co.uk and share your story.