Girls get Bizzy for Rugby’s Race for Life

Staff at a Bilton nursery are pulling on their trainers and getting in the pink for this year’s Race for Life.

Ladies from Bizzy Tots have set a target of raising £40 each for the event, in aid of Cancer Research UK at Draycote Water on June 17.

Liz Friel, who works at the nursery, said: “We all have personal reasons for taking part from losing parents, grandparents and friends, but this is also in honour of those who have and also those who have had to fight but pulled through.

“We hope to reach out targets and have sponsorship forms at Bizzy Tots or on our personal Facebook pages for those wishing to sponsor us.”