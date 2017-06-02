Give a little time and make a big difference to people in Rugby

WCAVA Inform! - An insight into the work of Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action - Rugby office.

Events are being held to mark Volunteers’ Week this week and Small Charity Week, from June 19 - 24.

On Tuesday, June 6, Clock Towers Shopping Centre, people interested in volunteering are invited to come and talk to us between 10am and 3pm to find out more about volunteering opportunities from local charities and community groups.

Quiz Night Thursday (June 8), 7pm – 10.30pm. It takes place at LMRCA (the Railway Club), Hillmorton Rd CV22 5AL.

WCAVA and Warwickshire Volunteering Forum are holding a quiz night to celebrate volunteering.

Do you work for an organisation or are you associated with a community group which relies on volunteers? If so, come and join our fun quiz night. Entry and a light supper are free.

There is no limit on team size. There will be a raffle and a bar is available.

Please telephone (01788) 574258 or email Carol ckavanagh@wcava.org.uk to let us know you’re coming.

Big Advice Day is on Tuesday, June 20, 10am – 1pm. WCAVA Rugby Office, 19 & 20 North Street CV21 2AG

Free free to one advice sessions for small charities.

As part of Small Charity Week 2017 will be hosting a Big Advice Day Drop-in Clinic on Tuesday, June 20.

Come and join us to access one-to-one free advice from WCAVA staff in order to assist you with the running of your small charity.

To register your interest, please contact Pam Luck on (01788) 539574 or email pam@wcava.org.uk