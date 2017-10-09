Give Rugby Young Photographer Competition your best shot

Young people in Rugby are invited to give a photo competition their best shot.

Monday saw the launch of the Annual Rugby Rotary Young Photographer Competition, sponsored by the Rugby Advertiser and Hinckley & Rugby Building Society.

Entrants are asked to produce a portfolio of three photographs in colour or black and white on photographic paper.

Prints should be submitted separately and each one including a mount should be no larger than A4. To accompany the photograph, entrants are requested to give a brief description (max 50 words) as to what inspired them to take the photograph.

This year the theme is ‘A Different Perspective’.

There are three age categories on August 31, 2017: Junior: seven to 10 years old; Intermediate: 11 to 13 years old; Senior: 14 to 17 years old.

Winners of each category will receive £50 and a certificate and will be automatically entered into the Regional District Final.

The closing date for entries is November 24. Collection from schools can be arranged in advance by email.

Two professional photographers will scrutinise all the entries and choose an exceptional one from the three submitted. This will then be narrowed down to the final three for each category.

Award-winning Mike Baker (former chief photographer at the Advertiser) will choose the overall winning entry for each age group and the winners will be presented with the cash and a certificate. All other entrants will receive a certificate of merit.

From Saturday, February 17, to March 3, 2018, each exceptional photograph entered plus the winning entries will be displayed in a Rotary Young Photographer Exhibition to be held for the first time at Rugby Art Gallery & Museum.

Rotarian Terri Morgan, from the Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast and competition organiser said, “ It is great that we have a lot more schools involved for this year’s competition. The standard each year has been exceptional, therefore, I cannot wait to see the entries and how the students will interpret the theme using their imagination and skills. I know and expect them to be up for the challenge”.

For an entry form and more details please email rotaryyoungphotographer@gmail.com