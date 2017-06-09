Glitz and glamour at Coombe Abbey ball will help disadvantaged and disabled children

People in Rugby are invited to dust down their ball gowns and black ties to help disadvantaged and disabled children and young people.

A charity ball is being held at Coombe Abbey in Brinkow by Circles Network.

The night includes a three course dinner, live music, raffle, auction and photobooth,

Mandy Neville, the charity’s CEO, said: “If last year’s event is anything to go by it will be a fabulous night where people thoroughly enjoy great food and friendship, entering into the spirit of philanthropy and making a real difference to people’s lives.”

She said the charity is unique in that it supports a wide range of disabled and disadvantaged people.

“This year will be even more luxurious and even more fun,” added Mandy.

“With tables of up to 11 available as well as individual tickets, it’s the perfect place to meet new people or take a group for a birthday, special occasion, corporate event or just for fun!”

It’s the third summer ball held by Circles Network and organisers hope it’s going to be a great success.

Proceeds from the ball, on July 8, go directly into their work with children, helping hundreds of local children to create dreams and aspirations that would not otherwise come to fruition. Tickets are available for £50 each.

For more information, telephone Circles Network on (01788) 816671.

Arrival is from 6.30pm, dinner at 7.30pm and there will be dancing until 1am.