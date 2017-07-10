Glitz and glamour at fundraising ball in memory of Rugby woman who died aged 36

A night of glitz and glamour in memory of a much-loved Rugby woman has helped raise thousands of pounds for people with cancer.

The annual Christine’s Crew Summer Ball is an event that continues the fundraising legacy Christine Addison left behind.

Raising funds for people with cancer.

It took place at Citrus Hotel in Ryton and raised £4,222.25.

Christine died from breast cancer aged 36.

She touched the hearts of hundreds of people during her life and helped raise thousands of pounds for others before she lost her brave fight.

Her twin sister Rachel Hoggins, who was one of the organisers of the ball, said: “I would like to thank everyone you so much to all who attended our Christine’s Crew Summer Ball 2017.

“A fantastic night was had by all and we managed to raise an amazing amount.

“Everyone was looking fabulous and they all looked like they were enjoying themselves.”

It was the second year the ball has been held and included a meal, magicians, live music and DJ.

Her twin sister Rachel Hoggins, who is one of the organisers of the ball, said: “Following last year’s successful summer ball, we are holding our second one which promises to be “I would like to say thank you to everybody who donated raffle prizes too,” added Rachel.

“Thanks to all members of Christine’s Crew team for all your hard work in organising the event.”

Funds from Christine’s Crew go to those affected by cancer.

A race night takes place at Rugby Workers’ Club in Oliver Street in September.

Join Christine’s Crew on Facebook to find out more.