Going extra mile to help poorly Newnham boy Harry

Fundraisers are urged to get moving and help a little boy from Newnham who suffered severe brain damage due to a traumatic labour and birth.

100 Miles for Harry takes place in September to raise money for Harry Charlesworth.

Harry has spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and it’s likely his health will deteriorate as he continues to grow.

Lynn Stubbs, chairman of the Helping Harry Trust, said: “In order to raise vital funds for our wonderful Harry we need you to get moving this September.

“We are inviting people to walk, run, cycle, ride, swim, hop, dance - or do a bit of everything. The miles can even be shared as part of a team challenge.

“So participants can challenge themselves to complete 100 miles in a day, do it in a week, or spread it out over the month. We want people to choose exactly what works for them. All you need to do is clock up 100 miles during September. For those who count steps, that’s about 211,000 steps over the month - or just 7,033 steps a day.”

All money raised will go directly towards helping Harry get the specialist care and equipment he desperately needs.

Lynn added: “Tell us how you’ll get to 100 miles, like our Helping Harry Trust Facebook page and go to our events page.”

Participants need to raise at least £20 sponsorship, which can be paid through www.gofundme.com/2ptcczw

“It would be great if people can raise more than that,” added Lynn.

“Anyone who raises over £100 will be entered into a prize draw with some top goodies to be won.”

Everyone will be sharing their journeys on Harry’s Facebook page. For more information contact lynnstubbs2@hotmail.co.uk