Going green to celebrate National Vegetarian Week in Rugby

People in Rugby have gone meat-free as part of National Vegetarian Week.

Members of Circles Network, an established UK wide charity working alongside children and adults living with a disability or disadvantage, recently enjoyed vegetarian shepherd’s pie, Thai green curry and a selection of cruelty-free nibbles.

Circles Community run a number of projects and services in England and Wales designed to support and empower people in a completely person centred way.

Through projects such as Time Banking, 3D Community Support, Youth Groups and Community Groups, people are offered practical support, coaching and opportunities for self-development to envision, aspire and achieve their dreams and goals. One of these groups - Enrich Your Day has recently benefited from a grant from the National Vegetarian Society.

Enrich Your Day is a relaxed and friendly weekly group for adults of all ages and abilities who would like to spend some time getting to know new people, take a break from family and carers or simply try something new.