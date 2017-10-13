Government minister views progress at Houlton housing development

Communities secretary Sajid Javid visited the Houlton mast site development in Rugby to view its 'progress'.

While visiting the project on Thursday October 12, Mr Javid heard about how the Midlands Engine is supporting the building of over 600,000 homes over the next 15 years in the region.

Mr Javid said: “The Midlands is essential to our national economic success and we have an ambitious vision for the region. That’s why we committed £392m to the region through the Local Growth Fund earlier this year.

The development, run by Urban & Civic, was granted planning permission in 2014 and aims to have 6,200 homes built over the next 15-20 years.

It forms part of the investment into the Midlands Engine - a government project intended to boost the economy in the Midlands.

The visit, with the chair of The Midlands Engine Partnership Sir John Peace, also follows the partnership publishing their response to the government’s Midlands Engine Strategy.

The response, named the Midlands Engine Vision for Growth, sets out the partnership’s aim to create a Midlands Engine that powers the UK economy and competes on the world stage, and builds on the government’s stated plan to achieve greater economic growth and productivity across the Midlands.

Mr Javid said: “Working with local partners will be crucial to its success and the Midlands Engine Partnership is putting local leaders, businesses and residents in the driving seat. I look forward to working with them on delivering their bold Vision for Growth.

“I’m determined to make sure the Midlands continues to be a great place to live and offers good quality housing to the people that live and work here. It’s a key theme to the Midlands Engine and that’s why it’s great to see the start of 6,200 homes being built here in Rugby.”

Sir John Peace, Chair of the Midlands Engine, said: "The Midlands Engine Vision for Growth sets out our ambition to add at least £54bn of extra growth to the UK economy by 2030. We are now getting on with the task of implementing this vision. That means playing our part in building the homes the nation needs.

“We have committed to 600,000 new homes being built by 2030. Building these homes is not only necessary to attracting and retaining the workforce of the future, it will also contribute directly to increased productivity.

“A commitment to enhancing the quality of life of those who live, learn and work in the region is at the heart of our ambition for accessible and well-designed housing. This development is an excellent example of how we are working together to shape great places.

“I welcome the continued commitment from the communities secretary as our ministerial champion to support the priorities that are contributing to the future prosperity of the Midlands.”