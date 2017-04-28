Grand opening of new shop in Rugby town centre

The grand opening of a new soft furnishings and furniture shop has taken place in Rugby town centre.

Rugby Home, in refurbished premises in Albert Street, first opened as a ‘pop-up’ shop.

But it is the latest business to open in the town centre and receive a grant from the ‘Retail Start-Up Scheme’. The award-winning initiative, funded by Rugby Borough Council and Rugby First, is specifically designed to attract new businesses into the town centre.

Rugby Home has a huge fifteen hundred square foot showroom displaying well known and quality brands that include Wade Upholstery, Parker Knoll, Hypnos and more.

It has a wide range of quality and affordable dining and living room furniture, lighting, mirrors, clocks, rugs, home accessories, beds and mattresses and Rugby is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm.

Nick Banyal, owner said: “I originally just opened the shop with the intention of selling off stock from my previous shop in Towcester. However, interest and demand for the products and ranges was so strong, with new orders being placed, that I decided to go full steam ahead and start up the new shop.

“We sell quality goods at competitive and affordable prices. Much of what we sell are made by well-known brand names, that we believe give our customers confidence they are making the right choice when purchasing from us. We help our customers with impartial and valuable advice, to select the right product and fabrics and hope people will stop by and see the new store and put us to the test.”

Aftab Gaffar, managing director of Rugby First, said: “New businesses continue to open and invest in the town centre which is excellent news for customers and the local economy. I welcome Nick and his team to Rugby and wish them all the best going forward.”