Great night out for Rugby’s intergalactic adventurers

A crowd of almost 1,000 brave explorers boldly went in search of space to Rugby Art Gallery and Museum on Friday for this year’s Night at Your Museum event.

The museum’s arts, heritage and visitor services manager Nikki Grange said: “The annual Night at Your Museum celebration has become one of the most popular events in our calendar, and we were delighted so many visitors joined us on our journey into outer space.

“The ‘space’ theme inspired an intergalactic programme of entertainment and activities, from building rockets with the team from the National Space Centre to creating alien costumes and UV art.

“I’d like to thank everyone who came along on the night and helped make it such an out-of-this-world event.”

The exciting mix of activities attracted 940 visitors during the evening.