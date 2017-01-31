Guests glam up for prom night

People in Rugby dusted down their DJs and ballgowns for a prom night with a top Blues Brothers act.

The Prom 17 was organised by Vicki Wilson and Hannah Sonko, who spent eight months preparing for the big night out.

Having fun at the prom.

Vicki said: “It was for adults who missed a prom and we believe it was the first of its kind in Rugby.

“Guests enjoyed Champagne and canapes on arrival and where also treated to a Blues Borthers act from the DJ.”

The event attracted 130 people and took place at Rugby Railway Club on January 21.

No prom night would be complete without a king and queen - the titles went to Matthew and Tracy Sweet.

Prom organisers Vicki Wilson and Hannah Sonko.

Best Dressed awards went to David Davidson and Stacy Townsend, who both work at Chicos Hair Design in Gas Street, Rugby.

“It was a fabulous, really well organised night,” said David.

Vicki praised people who worked on the night for all their support including Stuart Taylor, Ian Thompsett, Liam Radburn, Paul Wilson, Thor Carvalhal, Katelyn Bateman, Ellie Seraj, Charlie Parker, Kerstin Awang, Emma O’Connor and Hollie Anczarski from Beautiful Love Photography Rugby.

Vicki was inspired to hold the event with her friend after gaining a diploma in events management.

Stacy Townsend and David Davidson.

She added: “The hard work really did pay off and everyone said what a great time they had.”

“We look forward to holding our next one,” added Vicki.

If you could like to know more about staging an event, contact vickibisgrove@gmail.com