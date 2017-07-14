Having a ball in Brinklow to help disabled and disadvantaged children and adults

Fundraisers dusted down their black ties and ballgowns to help raise money for disabled and disadvanted children and adults.

Circles Network, a UK charity, held its third annual Summer Ball at Coombe Abbey last Saturday.

Circles Network, which has a branch in Cawston, supports disabled and disadvantaged children, adults and families to be included in their communities and take control of their lives.

The aim of the event was to raise money for local programmes which provide facilitated person centred support.

Circles Network raised more than £3,000 from the ball, which included a raffle, silent and live auctions and a diamond draw.

Lyndsey Beeman, who attended the event said: “As a volunteer for Circles Network, I was thrilled and excited to attend their fundraising ball at Coombe Abbey. The work they do for both children and adults is invaluable.

“It is remarkable to watch people supported by Circles Network blossom and grow to their fullest potential.It is because of the amazing staff and supporters at Circles Network that they are able to provide life changing tools to those individuals who wish to overcome personal obstacles and thrive in their lives. It was an honour to attend such a beautiful event surrounded by so many wonderful people.”

Mandy Neville, chief executive at Circles Network, said: “We are delighted that so many people attended the ball to show their support for Circles Network. There are around 1100 people locally who use our programmes annually, both person centred support and equine facilitated learning, and our aim is to expand our geographical presence so that we can increase this number.

“As a charity, we rely on the generosity of individuals to help us to continue our vital work. Thank you to everyone who attended the ball and to everyone who donated prizes for the auctions and raffle. A wonderful night was had by all and I am looking forward to next year’s ball already!”

To find out more about Circles Network, visit www.circlesnetwork.org.uk. If you run a company who would like to make Circles Network your Charity of the Year, or if you are an individual who would like to volunteere mail amy.simpson@circlesnetwork.org.uk.