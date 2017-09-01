Having a ball in Dunchurch in honour of boy with Down Syndrome

People in Dunchurch will be having a ball filled with diamonds, music, fireworks and prizes in honour of a little boy with Down Syndrome.

Aiden Brennan and his family are hosting the disco to raise funds for two charities close to their hearts.

Aiden’s Ball will take place on October 28, at Dunchurch Park in Rugby, in aid of the Down Syndrome Group Northamptonshire (DSGN) and Aiden’s school (FOSS).

Tickets for the ball are £50 and can be bought through the dedicated Facebook page www.facebook.com/AidensBall

The black-tie event starts with a drinks reception in the grounds of Dunchurch Park Hotel followed by a three-course meal after which party goers will be entertained by a live band, disco and charity auction.

Prizes on the night include a pair of Cheaney’s shoes worth £350, complete with a money can’t buy personal tour of Cheaney’s Desborough-based factory, a diamond ring is also up for grabs donated by St Gyles Jewellers, an independent family-run boutique jeweller in Northampton.

The money raised from Aiden’s Ball will go towards DSGN’s work across Northamptonshire supporting people with Down Syndrome and their families. DSGN provides a wealth of activities and events including occupational and speech and language therapy and social activities. Some of the money will be used to purchase specialist play equipment for Aiden’s school, allowing Aiden and all his friends to play safely and independently at school.

Lucy Brennan, Aiden’s mother, said: ““We can’t believe the prizes people have been so kind to donate. Companies have also come forward to help us with flowers and yummy table favours on the day. We’re thrilled there’ll be a professional photographer, Jodi Harrison, on the night to capture this special moment.”

Aiden’s father, Shay added: “Aiden was very poorly when he was little and DSGN has provided him and us with so much support. It’s going to be an emotional yet exciting night and we’re looking forward to giving back to such a wonderful charity.”

Further donations include Northampton Cricket Club tickets and a signed cricket bat, a signed Saints shirt, VIP tickets to see Blues Rock star Joanne Shaw Taylor, a year of golf lessons with Shay Brennan Golf, personal training sessions, Triumph motorcycle merchandise, a NuSkin pamper evening, sports massages plus much more. If you would like to donate any prizes for the raffles or for the charity auction please email aidensball@gmail.com

To get your tickets for Aiden’s Ball head to the dedicated Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AidensBall. The Just Giving page is www.justgiving.com/aidensball