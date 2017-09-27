Health minister visits award-winning Brownsover Community School

Special guests visited an award-winning Brownsover school to find out about healthy lifestyles.

Public health shadow minister Sharon Hodgson, also learned about gardening and cooking when she visited Brownsover Community School.

She said: “It was an absolute delight to visit Brownsover Community School and congratulate them on achieving the Food for Life Gold Award.”

Food for Life director James Cashmore and Dr Isabel Oliver, trustee for the Soil Association, also visited.