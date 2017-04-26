Councillors agree to tackle rural GPs shortage in Rugby borough

Councillors unanimously agreed at a meeting last night (Tuesday, April 25) to put pressure on the Health Secretary and Rugby’s MP in a bid to tackle the shortage of GPs in rural areas.

Cllr Leigh Hunt (Con) proposed a motion urging Rugby Borough Council to support a national effort to lobby for action to encourage more doctors to work in the countryside.

The motion was passed with support from all parties but many said urban areas are also struggling with a lack of GPs, with increasing appointment waiting times.

Cllr Hunt said rural areas suffer from poor transport links and an ageing population, meaning even if people get a doctor’s appointment, sometimes they cannot get there.

Cllr Hunt, who represents Clifton, Newton and Churchover, said her motion does not ignore or seek to undermine urban concerns but is about the specific issue of rural shortages.

Cllr Maggie O’Rourke (Lab) said she was pleased the issue had been put forward:“I think it’s appalling that anyone should have to wait a month for an appointment,” she said.

• Do you have trouble getting an appointment? Tell us your experience by emailing editorial@rugbyadvertiser.co.uk.