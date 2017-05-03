Donations reduce frail patients’ risk of falling at St Cross

Frail and elderly patients at the Hospital of St Cross will be less likely to hurt themselves getting into bed thanks to a kind donation.

Friends of St Cross has given the hospital 25 beds which can be lowered to ground level to reduce the risk of serious injury from falls.

(L-R) Sister Cheryl Stokes and St Cross manager Juliet Starkey with one of the Hi-Lo beds at near to ground level. Photo by Friends of St Cross NNL-170305-101644001

The group has also donated sensor pads which sound a buzzer alerting the nursing staff; so when a patient starts to get out of bed or up from a bedside chair, a nurse can be on hand to help.

St Cross group manager Juliet Starkey said the number of incidents and the harm suffered by patients has been significantly reduced.

“We are extremely grateful for the support we have received from the Friends to help us achieve this,” she said.

“The risk of patients falling can never be eliminated but we are confident that staff and the Friends working together in this way will continue to make a real difference for all our patients.”

The donations are part of a number of schemes which have greatly reduced the risk of patients falling.

Sister Cheryl Stokes said: “Another of the initiatives which has been particularly helpful has been to provide a desk for nurses in each bay in the ward so that they are closer to the patients during quiet times of the day and night.

“The Friends’ donation of battery-powered night lights mean that the desks can be easily moved to an appropriate location in the bay and there are no trailing wires which, of course, would have been a trip hazard.”