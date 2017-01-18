Friends of St Cross make dream start to sleep fundraiser

The Friends of St Cross has made a flying start to its big target for 2017 – to raise £80,000 to help fund a new sleep service.

The ground-breaking unit was announced in November by the UHCW Trust which is investing £169,000 to help people with sleep disorders.

The first fundraising event towards the Friends’ pledge was a lazy lunch at the Old Lion at Harborough Magna.

A small group of supporters enjoyed a meal while being entertained by Aaron Gibson and raised more than £600.

This was soon followed by a team of eight taking part in the UHCW Charity Jingle Jog which raised £1,250.

Willy Goldschmidt, chairman of the Friends, said: “Once again we have received tremendous support from all corners of the community with donations from regular supporters including the Ladies of Hanover Gardens, who raised £850 from their sale of hand knitted goods, and from the Hindu community with donations totalling £711 from the Kalyan Yoga Centre and personal donations in memory of relatives who had recently passed away.

“In this New Year we hope to gain support from the local transport and distribution businesses around the town who we believe will have a special interest in the Sleep Studies project.”

The Christmas Market at the Benn Hall helped raise another £110 and the Christmas Raffle added another £2,190, giving a current total of nearly £6,000.

The new unit will be one of only a few nationally to offer an inpatient service. St Cross already runs an outpatient sleep service.