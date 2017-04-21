Hospital of St Cross shines with five stars on ‘healthcare TripAdvisor’

Staff at the Hospital of St Cross have received top marks from their patients on the healthcare equivalent of TripAdvisor.

For the last six months, the hospital has maintained five stars out of five on the reviews and rating section of NHS Choices.

It is one of only a handful across the country to do so.

NHS Choices ratings are the healthcare equivalent of TripAdvisor.

It allows patients and relatives to post reviews of their care, as well as giving it a star rating out of five.

Another website, Patient Opinion, also allows patients and visitors to post reviews, but doesn’t have star ratings.

Juliet Starkey, manager of St Cross, said: “We were delighted to reach a five star rating in September 2016, and we’re absolutely thrilled to have maintained this rating for the last six months.

“We share all NHS Choices and Patient Opinion reviews with our staff, as well as responding to the people who’ve taken time to leave comments.

“While of course it’s fantastic to read positive reviews of our hospital, all feedback we receive on sites like these is important, as we use it to make improvements to our services.”