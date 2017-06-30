'Major' leak affects water supply at St Cross hospital

Engineers are working to fix a 'major' leak in a water pipe in Rugby which affected neighbours and the Hospital of St Cross this morning (Friday, June 30).

Severn Trent, police and the highways agency were called to Barby Road after reports of a leak.

Barby Road will be closed until the pipe is fixed. Photo: Warwickshire Police

Despite the road being blocked for repair work, the hospital can be accessed from either end and there are traffic lights to allow motorists to get past after an earlier closure.

The water company has temporarily restored water supplies to the hospital via a bypass.

Patient care has not been affected and people with appointments are being told to come in as usual, an University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust spokesman said.

"We can confirm that we are aware of a major water leak on Barby Road, which has affected the site at the Hospital of St Cross," the spokesman said.

Police closed Barby Road to allow for repairs. Photo: Warwickshire Police

“Seven Trent have installed a bypass which is temporarily allowing water to the site.

"We are currently working with Seven Trent and the Highways agency to restore normal levels of water to the site.

"We are currently monitoring the water supply and reserve tanks at the site to ensure that the water supply is meeting demand.

“We can confirm that patient care has not been affected by this leak and patients should attend their appointments as normal, following road diversions as appropriate.”

A Severn Trent spokesman apologised for the inconvenience.

“We have engineers working outside St Cross Hospital in Rugby to repair a water pipe that burst this morning," she said.



“We’ve isolated the problem and water supplies should now start returning for any customers that were affected in the area.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience this has caused and we’ll now work as quickly as possible to get the pipe repaired.”

Barby Road is shut between Ashlawn Road and Horton Crescent.

Warwickshire Police has been contacted for comment.