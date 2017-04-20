New trolley offers better X-ray specs at Rugby hospital

Staff at the Hospital of St Cross in Rugby have recently taken delivery of a special new trolley for use in the X-ray department.

Senior radiographer Nicky Rees said: “This new trolley has several significant benefits.

“It is designed to accommodate X-ray facilities so that image quality isn’t compromised and we are able to X-ray nearly every part of the patient once they are in situ.

“Its range of movement and smooth hydraulics give a more comfortable experience for our inpatients and means they are only moved twice rather than four times during a visit.

“We’re very grateful to the Friends of St Cross for the donation of this equipment as it greatly improves patient experience.”