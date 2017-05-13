Newbold woman’s £50k hope for life-changing MS treatment

A Newbold woman is hoping to ‘get her life back’ by raising up to £50,000 for life-changing treatment for her multiple sclerosis in Mexico.

Previously-outgoing Laura Bedford ‘wants to get her voice back’ having developed issues with her speech plus losing the use of her legs.

Laura Bedford wants to raise up to �50,000 for stem cell treatment for her multiple sclerosis in Mexico. Laura with one of her four carers Sabina Duszynska NNL-170905-163545001

The 33-year-old, of Parkfield Road, is pinning her hopes of recovery on raising enough money to fly to Mexico and pay for the stem cell treatment, which some MS-sufferers have had success with but there is a 50/1 chance of death.

Despite the risk, Laura said she would rather go for a chance of having her life back and fail, than not trying at all.

“I have spoken to lots of people who have literally left their wheelchairs at the hospital – I just want my voice back,” she said.

Laura has been living with MS for seven years but 18 months ago a car accident dramatically worsened her condition, with her unable to speak properly.

I feel like I’m not part of this world. Laura Bedford

“It just means life is really hard now,” she said.

“I would have lived with my MS forever if I was like I was two years ago, I was quite happy. I still would have been the first person on the dance floor but now I don’t want to go shopping or anything.”

Laura was diagnosed with MS when she was 26, and had to use a wheelchair. But three months later her mother Becky Bedford suddenly died of septicaemia.

She eventually came to terms with her illness as she was still going out, “I still would have been the first person on the dance floor,” but 18 months ago a car accident changed everything.

Laura lost the use of most of her right-hand side and her speech deteriorated. Her confidence and mental health also suffered, as she battles with depression and anxiety.

“I feel like I’m not part of the world because I have always been very positive and very talkative but now I don’t answer the phone and I don’t go out as it’s embarrassing talking,” Laura said.

One of her four carers Sabina Duszynska added: “When I started Laura was able to go to the toilet with crutches or holding the walls. But now you have to transfer her to the wheelchair then go to the toilet with her.”

However, two months ago Laura took her carers and family by surprise, saying she wanted to travel to Mexico for the treatment, which is not available in the UK.

Laura has set up a fundraising page and is planning a 90s-themed night to raise money, a friend is sky diving for her too.

Anyone who wants to help or donate, be it cash or raffle prizes, email Laura at laura_bedford@aol.com.