Parkinson’s team shortlisted for award

NHS staff caring for people with Parkinson’s across Coventry and Warwickshire have been shortlisted for a top national award.

Parkinson’s UK has shortlisted the Coventry and Warwickshire Parkinson’s service for the inaugural Excellence Network Awards.

The local network was initially set up by specialist Parkinson’s doctors from University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust.

The Parkinson’s service aims to provide seamless care for patients to help them manage their condition.

As well as receiving their specialised treatments in University Hospital in Coventry, patients are able to see Parkinson’s nurses and physiotherapists closer to their homes between their consultant appointments.