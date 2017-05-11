Planning application for long-awaited Brownsover Surgery submitted

The long-awaited plans for the proposed new GP surgery and community room in Brownsover have been submitted to the council.

Brownsover has been waiting two years for a new surgery after the one on Bow Fell closed in April, 2015, and its replacement has suffered numerous delays.

A 3D impression of what the new Brownsover Surgery would look like. Photo: NHS England NNL-171105-143705001

It is hoped to place the new building on the empty, green space on Bow Fell, next to the derelict Brownsover Surgery.

A document in NHS England’s application describes the new centre as ‘visible focus for health services in the area’, providing health care to up to 10,000 patients.

NHS England’s formal submission of an application will come as welcome relief for residents who have had to travel into town to see a GP or nurse.

A dispute between NHS England and the doctors led to the surgery closing.

The floor plan for the proposed Brownsover surgery NNL-170420-120509001

Delays on a new surgery opening ensued and patients got so fed up they formed an action group in a bid to get it reopened.

The health service held a drop-in event for people to find out more about the plans in February after its business case was approved in November.

And Rugby Borough Council held a consultation, including a similar event last month, for the proposed community space which the council would have the freehold of.

To view the application, click here.

Comments can be submitted online or in writing by writing to: Development Control, Rugby Borough Council, Town Hall, Evreux Way, Rugby, CV21 2RR.