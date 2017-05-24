Residents rate Rugby care home in regional top 20

A care home in Rugby has been chosen by residents and their families as one of the top 20 in the West Midlands.

Rugby Care Centre was given high praise on health care reviews website carehome.co.uk.

Manager Jay Dodhia said: “The entire team at The Rugby Care Centre are absolutely delighted to have won this award.

“It is great to see that all our hard work is recognised and especially by the people that matter the most: our residents and their families.

“We believe in ensuring that all the residents are treated with the highest form of dignity and kindness and we pride ourselves on being one big happy family.

“Thank you to everyone from the Serene Care management team.”

There are 763 homes in the West Midlands, with the top 20 receiving an award from carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, plus their friends and relatives.

Carehome.co.uk director Davina Ludlow said: “We feel the best people to rate a care home are the residents and their families and friends.

“Their reviews reveal that many care homes are warm and happy places to live, where staff go that extra mile to ensure residents have a good quality of life and feel cared for.

“Rugby Care Centre proved that they provide a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in the West Midlands.

“It’s a wonderful achievement to be recognised for being a highly recommended home by the very people you care for.

“Finding the right care home can be so hard. We hope that our awards will help to make people’s care home search that little bit easier.”