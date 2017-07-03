Rugby care home praised for 'outstanding' rating

Residents of a Rugby care home sang its praises after the health watchdog gave it the highest-possible rating.

Drovers House was rated as 'outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission in a report published on Friday (June 30).

The specialist dementia care home on Drover Close was praised for having 'people at the heart of the service', as well as its use of technology, after an unannounced inspection in April.

Muriel and Peter Farley have been married for over 67 years and moved in to Drovers House together last year.

Peter, a former college principal who lived in nearby Barby for many years with Muriel, said: "Drovers House is an outstanding place to live and we love it here – we’re able to live our life naturally and do what we’ve always done and try new experiences if we choose to."

Muriel, a former fundraiser, added: "We’ve been married for almost 70 years, so it was really important for us to stay together.

"Living at Drovers House has given us the opportunity to do that with our lovely double rooms.

"We couldn’t have wished for a nicer home right in the centre of the community."

Drovers House opened in September 2013 and is a purpose-built specialist dementia care home, which provides up to 75 places for older people and people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

The CQC report said ‘people were at the heart of the service’ at the home and that they… were encouraged to maintain their preferred and familiar routines and habits’.

It also stated: "People were supported to maintain and improve their self-esteem by pursuing their individual interests by running and attending in-house clubs and events and celebrations, with days out in the local community."

One resident told inspectors: "I never imagined how nice it could be," and another added: "There is nothing to improve really."

A relative said: "I would not hesitate to recommend the home to anyone. I am very glad we chose this home."

The report highlighted WCS Care’s use of technology at Drovers House including night-time acoustic monitoring which automatically alerts staff to unusual sounds in rooms, and electronic care planning which means carers spend more time with residents rather than completing paperwork.

Inspectors said the charity had ‘implemented technological systems that promoted undisturbed sleep, ensured staff and management had access to the most up-to-date information at the press of a button and enabled relatives to be fully informed and involved in their relations’ care'.

It is the third WCS Care home in Rugby to be recognised as ‘outstanding’ – Mill Green in Newbold-on-Avon and Dewar Close in Bilton gained the status last year.

Attleborough Grange and Drayton Court in Nuneaton, and Newlands in Kenilworth, were also recognised as ‘outstanding’ in 2016, which means half of the Warwickshire-based charity’s homes have achieved the highest accreditation from the CQC.

Nationally only around one per cent of care homes have the ‘outstanding’ status.

WCS Care chief executive Christine Asbury said: "Our staff always go the extra mile to deliver high quality care in every WCS Care home, so we’re thrilled that Drovers House has become our sixth home to be recognised as ‘outstanding’.

"Everyone living and working at the Rugby home is incredibly proud of what they’ve achieved – and rightfully so.

"It’s the same with all of our homes which have their own personality but maintain our values and ethos that ensure every day is well lived for residents.

"However, we won’t stop there – we’re always looking to push the boundaries of innovation and creativity in care, and will continue to find new ways of responding to the ambitions of the people living in a WCS Care home."

To find out more about WCS Care, visit www.wcs-care.co.uk, find it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wcscare or add us on Twitter, @WCS_Care.