Rugby doctors’ car park reopens after drain collapse

A doctors’ surgery car park in Rugby reopened yesterday (Wednesday, July 12) after being closed for a few weeks due to a drain collapsing.

Patients and visitors to Rugby Town Medical Practice were not allowed to use the car park because a ‘soak away’ in the middle of the car park, but it has reopened after being fixed.

Cars were still using the car park on Lower Hillmorton Road leading to concerns from some patients.

But practice manager Cheryl Herbert said this was for on-call GPs to have quick access to their cars in case of an emergency.