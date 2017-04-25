Rugby healthcare services commissioner out of special measures

Healthcare services in Rugby borough are on the mend after the clinical commissioning group was taken out of special measures.

Improvements in NHS Coventry and Rugby Clinical Commissioning Group’s (CCG) financial performance and governance signalled the positive move by NHS England.

Chief officer Andrea Green celebrated the news but pledged to build on the progress the CCG has made since being rated as ‘inadequate’ last July.

“We are delighted to receive this news,” she said.

It is testament to the hard work and perseverance of our CCG governing body, staff and our local GP member practices.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their dedication throughout.

“The CCG will continue to build on the progress we have made in such a short amount of time and are committed to commissioning high quality, sustainable health services that meet the needs of our local communities.”

Coventry and Rugby CCG – which is responsible for commissioning health services – was given an ‘inadequate’ rating in the CCGs’ Annual Assessment for 2015/16, published last July.

At the same time, NHS England introduced a new intervention regime of special measures for all CCGs that were not meeting their financial commitments.

Since then, NHS England has been working closely with Coventry and Rugby CCG to help manage its financial recovery and strengthen its governance.

NHS England (West Midlands) commissioning operations director Alison Tonge said: “It’s essential that the people of Coventry and Rugby have confidence that the CCG is able to commission safe, sustainable health services now and in the future.

“Today’s announcement means we recognise all the work and progress that the CCG has made so far on governance and financial management in particular.

“We will continue to work with Coventry and Rugby CCG over the coming months to ensure that all remaining actions are completed.”

Alongside this good news, Dr Adrian Canale-Parola will be extending his role as chairman of the CCG until April, 2018.

“I am delighted that Adrian will continue as our CCG Governing Body Chair for an additional year offering stability and continuity to the CCG throughout the year ahead,” Ms Green said.