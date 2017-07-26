Rugby MP backs Cancer Research UK’s aim to keep cancer a top priority for Parliament

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey backed Cancer Research UK’s aim to keep cancer at the top of Parliament’s agenda in a parliamentary event held by the charity in Westminster last week.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Pawsey said: “We cannot underestimate the devastating impact cancer will have in Rugby and Bulkington now and in the future.

“It is clear that there is a critical role for politicians to play in helping to prevent and detect cancer earlier, and bring innovative new treatments to patients faster.”

According to Cancer Research UK, the cancer survival rate in the UK has doubled in the last 40 years, with two in four people currently expected to survive their cancer for at least 10 years.

Matt Davies, Cancer Research UK’s head of public affairs and campaigning, said Cancer Research UK are resolute in their ambition to see three in four people survive their cancer for at least 10 years by 2034.

He said: “To achieve this we need cancer at the top of the political agenda and so we’re grateful to Mark Pawsey MP for helping to highlight the importance of research and action in beating the disease.”

A spokesman for Mr Pawsey said the government has committed to ensuring that by 2020 everyone referred with a suspicion of cancer will receive either a definitive diagnosis or the all-clear within four weeks.