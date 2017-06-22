Shock as successful Rugby dementia care home closing down

A successful dementia care home in Rugby will be closing, leaving residents and their families devastated.

Cherry Trees care home residents and staff will have to relocate to sister homes after its owners, Pinnacle Care, took the decision to shut it down.

The Dunchurch Road nursing home was rated as ‘good’ after its last inspection by the Care Quality Commission, and manager Sharon Evans said the situation was ‘tragic’.

“We’ve got really good CQC reports, there’s nothing wrong with the care home, it’s just not financially viable any more which is quite hard to take,” she said.

“So we want people in Rugby to be aware, it’s not because we’re a bad home.

“It’s like a big smack in the face. We’re one big family, everyone is so close and we’re all very person-centred – it’s tragic.”

Many residents are funded by the local authority, and with social care budgets tightening, Cherry Trees does not make enough money to stay open, Pinnacle Care’s director and founder, Virginia Bowen, said.

“I don’t know any care home like Cherry Trees,” she said.

“It’s very special and this is very, very sad.”

Ms Bowen said they are negotiating when Cherry Trees will shut after 30 years, and confirmed staff would be able to move to the same homes as the residents to give them some familiarity.

Manager Ms Evans added: “Residents will be going off to different homes which is quite unfair as they’ve already done one move to this home and they don’t want to do it again.

“The families are absolutely gutted, they are all like, ‘what can we do to keep it open’, it’s really hard.”