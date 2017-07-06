Special award for Clifton care home

Staff at a care home in Clifton-upon-Dunsmore are celebrating getting a special award for work to prevent pressure ulcers.

Clifton Court operations manager Karen Tait received the award from Sandra Fulton, care homes lead nurse with the clinical commisioning group, as part of the React to Red Skin campaign.

“The residents of Clifton Court Nursing Home and its dedicated nursing and care staff are very proud to have attained accreditation under the React to Red Skin programme,” Ms Tait said.

“Clifton Court is the first nursing home in Rugby to secure such an accreditation and it demonstrates the commitment necessary, as part of everyday care for the residents, to prevent pressure ulcers.”