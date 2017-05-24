St Cross cardiac rehab team in running for BHF award

A caring team at the Hospital of St Cross are in the running for a national award from the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

The cardiac rehabilitation team has been shortlisted for Team of the Year at the BHF’s Alliance Awards.

The group of carers, dieticians and therapists care for around 300 patients a year.

As part of their application for the award, the team submitted a letter from a grateful patient.

They are up against three other teams for the top award.

Cardiac rehab team manager Jo Holdsworth said: “Having a heart condition shouldn’t prevent you from having an active and fulfilling life, and the team is so proud to be shortlisted for this award.

“We feel like winners already to be recognised for the care we’re providing to our patients, and we’re very grateful to the BHF for naming us in their shortlist.”

The awards ceremony is at the British Cardiovascular Society conference in Manchester on June 6.