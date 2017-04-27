St Cross: Knitting groups get busy to help hospital

The Knit and Natter group, who meet at St Peter and St John’s Church in Rugby’s Clifton Road, have presented some ‘twiddlemuffs’ to nurses at the Hospital of St Cross.

Twiddlemuffs are hand muffs with textured items attached, which help patients with dementia and other memory conditions.

They also help patients with restricted movement in their hands or fingers.

The Ball of Yarn group and the Ladies of Hanover Gardens sold knitted chicks with creme eggs in ahead of Easter and raised £850 for the Friends of St Cross.