Teaching kids to keep teeth clean at Binley Woods dentists

Binley Woods Dentistry is holding a special event tomorrow (Friday) to mark the UK’s biggest oral health campaign.

Peppa Pig will be at the dental practice to help children learn about keeping their teeth clean, with toothbrushing demonstrations, a raffle and a face painter from 2-5pm.

Practice co-ordinator Alison Hewitt said: “We love taking part in National Smile Month, it gives us a great opportunity to promote good oral health.

“This year we decided to have a Kids ‘Smile Bright’ Week May 31, to June 7, incorporating the open afternoon on June 2.

“It is essential good dental habits are instilled at a young age and we’d like to show parents how to care for their children’s teeth and for children to learn a good dental routine that they will take through life.

“We’re really excited about the open afternoon it’s going to be great fun and welcome anyone who wants to come and join us celebrate what we do best!”

Taking place from May 15, to June 15, National Smile Month aims to promote and raise awareness of good oral health, and Binley Woods Dentistry is getting involved in doing just that.

Oral Health Foundation chief executive Nigel Carter said: “I’m delighted that Binley Woods Dentistry has joined the thousands of organisations in engaging with National Smile Month.

“It is a great reflection of local community spirit and an excellent way to promote good oral health.

“By making an event as fun and imaginative as possible, we hope it will inspire more people to join in the fun than ever before while delivering the Oral Health Foundation’s three key messages for good oral health; brush for two minutes twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste, cut down on how often you have sugary foods and drinks and visit the dentist regularly, as often as they recommend.”