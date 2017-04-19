Heartbroken student’s appeal after puppy dies in Rugby car accident

A heartbroken student is appealing for help paying vet bills as her puppy died after being hit by a car in Rugby.

Jasmine Archer’s 10-month-old Labrador-cross Alfie died of a heart attack at the vets, having ran into Newton Manor Lane after wriggling off his lead on Saturday.

The family is devastated after losing Alfie NNL-170419-123623001

The University of Leeds student, 19, whose family lives in Brownsover, is fundraising to pay for expensive vet bills and his funeral.

“I’ve never lost anyone before and in the moment it was awful,” she said.

“It sounds so dramatic but I just wish it was me that was hit and not him as I loved him so much.

“After he died I stayed with his body just holding him for ages.”

Alfie, the 10-month-old Labrador cross died of a heart attack having been hit by a car NNL-170419-123613001

Jasmine was walking Alfie in Criss-Cross Park when the puppy managed to get free of his lead and bolted into the road.

The car driver was very apologetic, according to Jasmine, and took the pair to the vets where they hoped he would recover as he seemed okay.

But a heart attack this week killed Alfie, leaving Jasmine and her whole family devastated.

“We had such a strong bond with him, he was like my best friend,” Jasmine said.

“At night it’s the hardest as he used to love watching TV and it’s so quite without him now.

“He was the most sensitive little puppy, it’s devastating.”

The Archers got Alfie eight months ago in an attempt to perk up their elderly dog Max, who had become less playful in his old age.

Jasmine said the two pooches quickly became best pals and Max was a completely different dog, who is equally missing Alfie.

The family is hoping to raise £500 to cover the vet bills and ‘give him a good send-off’ and Jasmine said the response from the community has been amazing.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/savealfieslife to donate.