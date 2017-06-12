Heather turns heads at top Rugby hair salon

A new senior stylist is looking forward to lots of highlights at a Rugby salon.

Heather Harvey has joined Infinity Hair and Beauty Salon in Bilton Road.

She said: “I started hairdressing when I left school and I thoroughly enjoyed it from the start.

“I now have over 10 years’ salon experience and I am looking forward to being part of the team at Infinity hair and beauty.

“I feel I am a fairly versatile hairdresser, but I enjoy cutting hair the most.”

Heather said she is eager to get back behind the chair after having her son nearly a year ago.

Kym-Lee Boyz runs the business, formerly called Eva & Co.

She said: “We are so happy to welcome Heather to our team as senior stylist.

“She has many years of salon experience, covering all aspects of hairdressing.”

As an introductory offer until June 30, new Infinity hair and beauty customers can get 20 per cent off cut and blow drys or colour service with Heather.

For more information telephone (01788) 544498 to book a hair appointment.