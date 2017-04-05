High praise for Overslade House Care Home

Staff at Overslade House Care Home in Rugby are celebrating after it performed strongly in a nationwide survey of care home residents.

The results show Overslade House Care Home was given an overall performance rating of 923 out of 1,000.

This compares favourably to the national average of 880.

The Your Care Rating survey is the country’s largest and most authoritative survey of care home residents. It gives residents a voice, putting their care at the heart of understanding more about how well care homes perform. Over 18,000 residents in 914 care homes across the UK took part.

Each care home was given an overall score based on residents’ feedback across four broad themes: Staff and Care, Home Comforts, Choice and Having a Say, and Quality of Life. Overslade House Care Home achieved scores of 946 for ‘quality of life’ and 929 for ‘staff and care’, meaning the residents of Overslade House Care Home highly rate the standard of care they receive.

General manager Violeta Baesu said: “It’s great that our residents value the care they receive at Overslade House Care Home.

“All of our scores across the four themes are really positive, which shows that life for our residents is happy and fulfilling.

“While we’re really pleased with our scores, we are committed to continually improving our services and the survey helps us do that by giving us direct resident feedback.”

All of this year’s results for every care home surveyed are displayed on the Your Care Rating website (www.yourcarerating.org). The website also shows how homes that took part in the survey last year performed. All of this helps families who are choosing a care home for a loved one by giving them vital information on what the residents actually think of each home and the standard of care.

The survey was compiled by Ipsos MORI.