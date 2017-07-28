Hillmorton Beaver leader bids farewell to group after 20 years service

A Hillmorton Scout leader, who has dedicated over two decades to nurturing teaching and inspiring young people has retired from his volunteer role.

Barry Clarke was treated to a surprise farewell party after 20 years as a Beaver Leader, with the 22nd Rugby Scout Group based at The Kent.

He was joined by all the current Beavers and many of the Cub Scouts and leaders for a presentation by Richard Leader, District Commissioner.

Richard said: “The time and commitment that Barry and all the other leaders give is to be applauded.

“The 20 years of dedication to be a Beaver Leader in the Hillmorton community is an inspiration to us all.

“We hope the group continues just as strongly with the new leader.

“Barry will be missed by the children of the 22nd as he has always had so much energy and time to support them, to learn new skills, gain new confidence as well as earn badges and try out new things.”

After a well-received speech, Barry was presented with gifts on behalf of the group and well-wishers including parents, grandparents, leaders and children, thanked him for all his hard work over the years.