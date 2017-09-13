Hillmorton Primary School celebrates outstanding Ofsted rating

Pupils, parents and staff at Hillmorton Primary School are celebrating the school receiving an Ofsted outstanding score in a recent inspection.

Head teacher Catherine Crisp said: “We are delighted with our success. It’s not something everybody can achieve, and it doesn’t happen overnight.

“It’s a testament to the hard work and commitment of pupils, staff and parents over a number of years.

“We couldn’t have done it without the support of pupils, staff and parents.”

Deputy head teacher Craig Mckee said a big part of the school’s success is a sense of family and community.

He said: “It’s a partnership between pupils, staff and parents. Parents aren’t just pushing their kids into school."

“Parents are involved in the life of the school and there’s a great sense of community.”

Mrs Crisp said pupil premium funding, used to ensure pupils are not left behind, is important for the school’s success.

She said disadvantaged pupils receive a variety of assistance, including as much one-to-one tuition as they need to become numerate and literate by the end of key stage one.

The outstanding rating came despite the school having to adjust its timetable and playtime schedule to accommodate building work over the last year as the school prepares to double in size.

Mrs Crisp said she is confident the school’s high standards will be maintained as it increases in size.

She said the increase in pupils will take place gradually, with one extra year group being taken on every year - meaning this year the school will take on an additional reception class this year.

The Ofsted report, published on September 11 after an inspection on June 29, is an improvement of the school’s 2013 rating of good.

The report states: “The quality of teaching, learning and assessment is consistently of a very high standard.

“Teachers prepare thoroughly and plan to meet the needs of pupils with different starting points to help them progress rapidly.

“Pupils achieve outstanding outcomes and make rapid progress across the curriculum in every key stage.

“They develop excellent knowledge, understanding and skills in a range of subjects.

“Parents are extremely supportive and fully engaged.”