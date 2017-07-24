Hillmorton veteran walking 198 miles for PTSD charity after losing friend

A Hillmorton army veteran of 12 years is set to walk 198 miles to raise money for PTSD Resolution after losing an ex-Royal Marine friend to suicide last year.

Russel Gallacher, 48, will set off from St. Bees on August 6, walking 32 miles a day for six days to finish the Wainwright Coast to Coast walk, which was designed to be completed over at least two weeks.

Mr Gallacher, who served in the Royal Corps of Transport in conflict zones, said: “I had a lot of people I knew when I was serving who lost their lives to PTSD.

“Losing my friend last year spurred me on to do something to help veterans.

“I would like to see fewer people lose their battle with PTSD.”

Mr Gallacher’s friend, Owen Wason, who served two tours of Afghanistan as a Royal Marine Commando, took his own life at the end of last year aged 26 after struggling with PTSD.

A JustGiving page has so far raised over £1,200, while several local companies have sponsored Mr Gallacher, who aims to raise £1,000 for equipment and £3,000 for the charity.

Mr Gallacher told the Advertiser Rugby has a lot of veterans, and he is concerned many of them are suffering in silence with PTSD.

He said: “If you lose a limb it’s visible, but with PTSD it’s hard to see the damage.”

Mr Gallacher’s wife, Debbie, will join him for the first two days of the walk, before Mr Gallacher continues alone to Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/russ-coast-to-coast