Hillmorton woman braves skydive for Air Ambulance

A Hillmorton woman is set to celebrate her 70th birthday by braving a sponsored skydive for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance on August 23.

Carol Ryan, who turns 70 in November, will take part in a tandem skydive at Skydive Buzz in Devon with her son, Mike Williams, joining the dive to record it.

Mike Williams has been skydiving for nine years

Mr Williams, a skydiver of nine years, said: “Not only is Carol raising money for an awesome charity she will get to see her son, myself, skydive for the first time in free fall as I’ll be her camera man.”

Mrs Ryan, who has never skydived before, will fund the jump herself, meaning all money raised through sponsorship will go to the charity.

Mr Williams said Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance is a cause very dear to them as they are from a farming family and the air ambulance service provides vital help in emergencies to those on isolated farms.

He said: “I don’t know who is more nervous, me or my mother - but we’re both looking forward to it and hoping the weather is right.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/t-ryan1