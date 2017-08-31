Hillmorton woman braves skydive for Air Ambulance

A Hillmorton woman has raised over £950 for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance after taking part in a tandem skydive for her 70th birthday.

Carol Ryan, who had never skydived before, said she wanted to do something different to mark her 70th birthday while raising money for the charity.

The skydive took place on Wednesday, August 23, at Skydive Buzz in Devon and lasted for around four minutes.

After around one hour of build-up training Mrs Ryan was ready to begin the skydive with her son

She said: “It was alright until we got on the plane and got up to 15,000 feet - for a minute I was nervous. But you are airborne before you know it so you don’t have the chance to be very nervous.”

Mrs Ryan’s son Mike Williams, a skydiver of nine years, recorded the jump.

He previously said: “Not only is Carol raising money for an awesome charity, she will get to see her son, myself, skydive for the first time in freefall as I’ll be her cameraman.”

Mrs Ryan, who funded the skydive herself, said she chose to raise money for the air ambulance because she comes from a farming family, and wanted to support the life-saving work the charity does in assisting injured farmers in remote locations.

She said she enjoyed the skydive and is considering taking part in more.

Donations are still being taken, to donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/t-ryan1