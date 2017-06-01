Hilltop festival to champion best of the area

A beer, cider and live music festival will be centre stage at Hilltop Farm at Hunningham Hill this weekend with the emphasis on showcasing local talent and produce.

The venue’s fourth festival runs from tomorrow, Friday to Sunday, June 4 with live music – from acts including The Peas, Joe Dolman, Chasing Deer and many more.

The beer tent will champion ales and ciders, as well as cocktails and fizz.

There will also be a barbecue, hog roast – and vegan and vegetarian street food.

Sheep dog and duck displays will provide additional fun and games, as well as face painting.

Day tickets or camping tickets can be bought online with Hilltop’s glamping facilities – wood cabins and bell tents – an option.

“This will be a great weekend celebrating the Midlands’ finest beers, ciders, locally sourced food and live music,” Hilltop Farm’s Lotte Ellis said.

“It will be a fabulous family-friendly weekend with lots of entertainment for everyone.

“We have live music throughout, kicking off on the Friday night and continuing right through the weekend.

“We look forward to welcoming back some of the best local acts, from Joe Dolman to Chasing Deer, both making big waves on the music scene.”

Go to www.hilltopfarmshop.com for more information or to buy tickets, or call 01926 632978.

New for the summer, Hilltop Farm is also now open every Friday and Saturday evening, serving homemade, locally sourced food from the fully licensed café restaurant.