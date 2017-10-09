Hindus help brighten Rugby hospital

Hindus have helped brighten up Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross from a day of volunteering.

People of all ages and abilities put on their overalls and got busy with paintbrushes to give the corridors of the blood department a much-needed makeover.

Volunteers were aged between seven and 65.

Rajendra Mistry, who is part of the management team for HSS (UK) - Rugby branch, said: “Every year Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (UK) organise Sewa Day where the local communities can volunteer their time on a day set aside primarily to make difference to people around us.

“Numerous projects are undertaken locally, nationally and internationally.”

This year, the Rugby branch set their focus to paint the inside of the blood department corridors at St Cross hospital after a plea from the Friends of St Cross. “Thirty volunteers gave up two days of their time during the last weekend of September,” said Rajendra.

“Some hadn’t done any painting of DIY before. One little girl who helped her father was only about seven.”

She said volunteers enjoyed their time making a difference.

“Volunteers have also done environmental projects, clean ups at schools, visits to elderly and serving food to homeless people at the Hope centre in Rugby.

“We undertake projects which will make a difference to the environment or alleviate hardship.”