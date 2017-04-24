Horseback acrobatics at Rugby Rotary Spring Fair

Acrobats on horseback will be wowing the crowds with special fire stunts at the Rotary Club Spring Fair on Bank Holiday Monday, May 1.

Galloping Acrobatics will be doing two performances at the fair after a great response from their show last year.

Willy Goldschmidt, a member of the organising committee, said: “The Galloping Acrobatics team appeared for the first time last year and were hailed as was the one of the most popular acts in recent years.

“New this year is a fire act – prepare to be dazzled as they juggle with fire and undertake a variety of dare-devil, spectacular stunts.

“Details of the programme have been published on our website and visitors can now save money by buying tickets online in advance. See www.rugbyspringfair.co.uk for more information.”

The act is sponsored by Urban and Civic. Joh Thomas of Urban and Civic, the developers of Houlton, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Galloping Acrobatics team at the Rotary Spring Fair and helping to make the event a fantastic and varied day for families.

“It is also a great opportunity for us to promote Houlton and the new neighbourhood we are creating as it fits perfectly with the community spirit and family environment of the Spring Fair.”