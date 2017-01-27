Hospital DJ from Rugby in the running for national award

A hospital radio DJ from Rugby is in the running for a top award.

Dan Sambell has been nominated in the Best Male Presenter category at the National Hospital Radio Awards in March.

He volunteers at Coventry Hospital Radio and scooped bronze last year.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to be nominated for a second year in a row.

“It’s a real achievement and showcases the hard work that goes into each and every show.

“I’d like to thank everyone at the station for all their support.”

Colleague Marta Amado is up for Best Newcomer prize.

Head of Voluntary Services Kristine Horne said: “I’m over the moon for Marta and Dan as they both really deserve their nominations.

“They are part of a hardworking and dedicated team of volunteers who regularly give up their free time to entertain our patients and keep the station on air.”