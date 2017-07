Firefighters were called to a house fire in Rugby in the early hours of this morning (July 10).

Two Rugby-based crews from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident, which took place at a property in Charlotte Street at about 2.50am.

The fire was located in a first floor bedroom of the property.

Crews extinguished the fire using a quantity of hosereels and breathing apparatus.

A fire inspector was later called to the scene to establish the cause of the blaze.