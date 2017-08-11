How volunteering in Rugby could change a life

Here’s the latest WCAVA Inform column - an insight into the workof Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action - Rugby office.

Are you interested in an interesting and rewarding health and wellbeing role?

The offices in North Street.

ConnectWELL is now recruiting for more people to join their volunteer team and will be having a drop in on Tuesday, August 22, between 10am and 3pm at Warwickshire CAVA, 19/20 North Street, Rugby.

A variety of opportunities are available including navigators, health buddies and administrator roles, with a training course taking place within the next few weeks.

Run by Warwickshire CAVA, and part funded by NHS Rugby Clinical Commissioning Group, ConnectWELL enables health professionals such as GPs and nurses to refer patients who would benefit from support to discover fun groups and activities in the local community.

ConnectWELL’s team of trained volunteers can help people find something to suit them, and if necessary accompany them to the activity.

Volunteers regularly signpost people to a variety of advice and information services, community groups, exercise classes, leisure activities, lunch clubs, self-help groups, specialist interest groups and more.

It is wonderful to be able to help somebody find something that is of interest to them, and help them to be happier or healthier.

Please drop in and see us to find out more about ConnectWELL and its volunteering opportunities.

If you can’t make that day, please contact Carol Kavanagh on (01788) 539578 or email ckavanagh@wcava.org.uk for an application pack.